Fourth Department – Joint and several liability: Mancuso v. Kaleida Health

Fourth Department – Joint and several liability: Mancuso v. Kaleida Health

June 27, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Joint and several liability Preclusion of defense – Prejudice to plaintiff Mancuso v. Kaleida Health CA 17-01811 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging negligence of the defendant causing the plaintiff’s decedent to suffer serious and permanent injuries, including severe rhabdomyolysis and renal failure, conscious ...

