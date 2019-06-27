Don't Miss
Home / News / Kristin Brown to lead Empire Justice Center

Kristin Brown to lead Empire Justice Center

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2019 0

Kristin Brown has been named president and CEO of the Empire Justice Center. Brown currently serves as Empire Justice Center’s vice president for policy and government relations. She will succeed Anne Erickson, who is retiring on July 16. Brown was chosen after a national search, led by board member Deborah Amory, with assistance from Patricia Papp, executive ...

