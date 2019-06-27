Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Bytes: Legal recourse for those who suffer allergic reactions at restaurants

Legal Bytes: Legal recourse for those who suffer allergic reactions at restaurants

By: Daily Record Staff Robert Marks June 27, 2019 0

It should no longer come as a surprise that food allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness, with over 32 million Americans diagnosed with a food allergy in the United States. As one of the 32 million people who suffer from a food allergy, I can proudly say that our society’s awareness and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo