Don't Miss
Home / News / Manafort set to be arraigned on mortgage fraud charges

Manafort set to be arraigned on mortgage fraud charges

By: The Associated Press Michael R. Sisak and Tom Hays June 27, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s imprisoned former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is set to be arraigned in New York City Thursday on state mortgage fraud charges seen as a ploy to keep him locked up if he is pardoned for federal crimes uncovered during the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Manafort, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo