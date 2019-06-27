Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 11, 2019  96   NOT PROVIDED 575 RIDGE ROAD LLC Property Address: 101-105 ASBURY, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $200,000.00 COOK DRIVE REALTY LLC & COOK DRIVE REALTY LLC Property Address: COOK DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $825,000.00 DM SWAN LLC & DM SWAN LLC Property Address: 1485 MT READ BOULEVARD, NY Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: $400,000.00 WAIWAI NEW ...

