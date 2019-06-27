NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 19-16

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Full-time secretary to superior court judge – Disqualification Opinion 19-16 Background: A part-time town justice is also a full-time secretary to a superior court judge in the same county. The superior court judge’s spouse is a practicing attorney who sometimes appears in the part-time judge’s court. The judge asks ...

