NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Town justice: Opinion 19-12

June 27, 2019

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Town justice County court law clerk – Insulation Opinion 19-12 Background: The inquiring part-time town justice also serves concurrently as a full-time principal law clerk to a county court judge, and is insulated as a non-judicial employee in the superior court from all matters originating in the town court. The inquiring ...

