Wegmans loses tax appeal

Pricing information is not ‘personal or individual’

By: Bennett Loudon June 27, 2019 0

The state’s highest court has ruled that Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is not entitled to a refund for taxes paid on a service that the company claimed was exempt. Since 1995, Wegmans has hired RetailData LLC to monitor competitors’ prices. Wegmans picks products, a time period, and location and RetailData workers go to the locations during ...

