A man with a plan

A man with a plan

Langston D. McFadden is ‘constantly learning’

By: Bennett Loudon June 28, 2019 0

“I’m a creature of habit,” attorney Langston D. McFadden acknowledged at the start of a recent interview. “I like to plan everything. I like to be completely organized. I like consistency and don’t like change,” said McFadden, 46, a partner at Pullano & Farrow PLLC. That planning started early for McFadden, who laid out his career ambition ...

