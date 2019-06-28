Don't Miss
County clerks ask feds to review New York immigrant license law

County clerks ask feds to review New York immigrant license law

By: The Associated Press David Klepper June 28, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A county clerk in upstate New York is seeking a federal review of a new state law authorizing driver’s licenses for immigrants who are in the country illegally. Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner, a Republican, wrote to President Donald Trump this week asking for the U.S. Department of Justice to determine the ...

