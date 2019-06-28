Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for July 1, 2019

Court Calendars for July 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2019 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Three Springs Properties LLC v Cassi Vandamme, 297 Parsells Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Three Springs Properties LLC v Carletta Holmes, 32 Concord St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Maison Properties Inc v Kimberly Perry, 163 Leighton Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Edmonds3 LLC v Keshina Elam, 62 Amherst St – Burgess & Miraglia 5—Nathan ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo