Judgments Recorded April 11, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 11, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT (T/A GEOFF’S G AND G SERVICES NY) et ano 6 LIVE OAK COURT, PENFIELD NY 14526 Favor: NYS DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF LABOR STANDARDS Amount: $5,876.87 BROOKS, CLARENCE et ano 101 4TH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: RUBIN AND ROTHMAN LLC Amount: $6,364.81 BROWN, JORDAN S et ano 5361 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: ...

