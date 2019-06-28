NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney spouse: Opinion 19-13

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Attorney Spouse Government law office – Co-judge’s spouse Opinion 19-13 Background: A full-time judge and part-time judge in the same city court ask whether they may preside in cases involving certain attorneys who have ongoing or former connections with one or the other judge. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge may ...

