Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Marijuana classification: Washington, et al. v. Barr, et al.

Second Circuit – Marijuana classification: Washington, et al. v. Barr, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Marijuana classification Exhaustion of remedies – Agencies dilatory tactics Washington, et al. v. Barr, et al. 18-859-cv Judges Jacobs, Calabresi, and Rakoff Background: The plaintiffs’ appealed from the dismissal, with prejudice, their complaint on the basis that they had failed to exhaust all administrative remedies and, in the alternative, failure to state ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo