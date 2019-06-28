Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Supreme Court agrees to hear ‘Bridgegate’ case

Supreme Court agrees to hear ‘Bridgegate’ case

By: The Associated Press By MIKE CATALINI June 28, 2019 0

TRENTON, N.J. — The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a case involving two former New Jersey officials convicted of felonies for causing gridlock near the George Washington Bridge to punish a mayor for not backing their boss, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie. The justices announced they would hear the case in the fall involving ...

