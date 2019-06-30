Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded June 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2019

Deeds   Recorded June 12, 2019  56   14420 AVERSA, ANGELO to AVERSA, BRENDA et ano Property Address: 10 LONG POINT LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12195 Page: 0307 Tax Account: 083.01-1-48 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 DANIELS, MARK S to DANIELS, MARK S et ano Property Address: 5960 CHILI  CENTER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12195 Page: 0316 Tax Account: 157.030-1-33 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 BATES, DONALD E et ano ...

