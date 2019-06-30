Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded April 10, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 10, 2019

June 30, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 10, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, FAMILY COURT AGUDO, ALFONSO Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES CHMIEL, DAVID H Favor: KELSO, KATHLEEN JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT AGOSTO, PABLO M Favor: EMPIRE PORTFOLIOS INC BEEBE, LINDA Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC CHANDLER, CHRISTOPHER Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING NCC-2 CORP CHRISTOPHER, EVELYN Favor: DISCOVER BANK HILL, BILLY L et al Favor: RAB PERFORMANCE RECOVERIES LLC MCFARLAND, MARILYN et al Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC RAY, RICHARD A Favor: DISCOVER ...

