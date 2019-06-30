Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded April 12, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 12, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ADORNO-VELAZQAUEZ, SONIELYS 325 CAMPBELL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: SPENCERPORT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB AND MURPHY PC Amount: $5,217.96 ANDERSON, KATHRYN 289 KENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB AND MURPHY PC Amount: $2,847.72 ARMSTEAD, DESTINEE K. 146 SENECA MANOR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ...

