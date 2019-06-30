Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded April 11, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded April 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded April 11, 2019 MECHANICS LIEN DANZIG, DAVID Favor: PROUTY, JOHN Amount: $11,491.62

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo