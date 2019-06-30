Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded June 12, 2019

Mortgages Recorded June 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 12, 2019  86   NOT PROVIDED HARMOR, KELLI & HARMOR, ROBERT F Property Address: 711 HARVEST DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: MIDFIRST BANK Amount: $4,527.73 14420 DANNO, JACKELIN Property Address: 16 CHANDON PLACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $180,000.00 MILLS, GEOFFREY M Property Address: 312 CHADLEE DRIVE BROCKPORT, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $145,920.00 14445 TATAR, NICHOLAS B Property Address: 121 EAST CHESTNUT ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo