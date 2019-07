Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the hiring of Allison Bartlett as an associate in the firm’s environmental, land use and zoning practice group. She previously worked as a summer associate at Harter Secrest & Emery and served as a judicial intern in both the United States District Court, Northern District, and the Albany County Court, Third District.

Bartlett earned her law degree from Albany Law School and is a graduate of Vassar College.