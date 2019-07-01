Bethany Centrone | Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC

Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC announces that Bethany Centrone has been elected as a member (partner) of the firm.

Centrone is co-chair of the firm’s school districts practice and concentrates her practice in school and labor and employment law. Prior to joining Bond, she served as chief of human capital initiatives for a large city school district and chief labor negotiator, where she led over 120 employees in areas of human resources, employee benefits, risk management, labor relations and professional learning. She also served as labor and employment counsel for a large city school district, representing and advising the district in both school law and labor and employment law matters.