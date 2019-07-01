Derek Kettner | Harter Secrest & Emery

Harter Secrest & Emery announces that Derek Kettner has joined the firm as an associate in the private equity and venture capital practice.

Kettner represents clients in all aspects of corporate transactions, including private equity, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, tax and general corporate matters. He has experience advising domestic and multi-national corporate entities on complex U.S. tax matters to maximize efficiency and compliance.

An Emory University graduate, Kettner earned his law degree from the University at Buffalo School of Law. Prior to joining Harter Secrest & Emery, he clerked at National Fuel Gas Company, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Newark, NJ, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.