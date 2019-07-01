Kelly Odorisi | Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP

Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP announces the addition of Kelly Odorisi, formerly principal of the Law Office of Kelly Odorisi P.C., as a partner in the firm’s wills, estates and probate group. Odorisi focuses her practice in estate and elder law planning and the representation of corporate fiduciaries in the formal and informal settlement of complex trusts throughout New York State. She also represents individual and corporate fiduciaries in the estate administration process and in contested estate and trust matters.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

