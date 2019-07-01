Lucille Dadd | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the addition of Lucille Dadd as director of legal recruiting and professional development.

In her new role, Dadd is responsible for the legal recruiting and professional development functions at the firm. Formerly the major gifts officer and assistant director of development at the University at Buffalo Law School and the individual gifts officer with Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Dadd brings nearly eight years of experience in development roles. Dadd started her career as a lawyer and practiced primarily as a litigator for nearly ten years in Western New York.

Dadd received her J.D. from the University at Buffalo School of Law and her B.A. from the University at Albany.