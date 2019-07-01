Re-purposing of Kmart into Chili Square nearing fruition

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija July 1, 2019 0

The transformation of the former Chili Kmart into a new retail center is well on its way to completion. Aldi opened its doors on Thursday, Dollar Tree has been open, Pet Supplies Plus will welcome the public into its new space in mid-July and Big Lots anticipates an early fall christening of its 11th Rochester-area store. Assuming ...

