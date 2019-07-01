Don't Miss
Upcoming foreclosures as of July 1, 2019

July 1, 2019

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 459 Clay Ave Rochester 14613 07/01/2019 09:00 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, PC $50,106.99 300 Thurston Rd Rochester 14619 07/01/2019 09:30 AM Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP $44,971.15 146 ...

