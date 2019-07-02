Don't Miss
Court Calendars for July 3, 2019

Court Calendars for July 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2019 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—149 Melville St LLC v Laticia Lawrence, 149 Melville St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Collins Property Mangement LLC v Maggie Torres, 1139 Portland Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—East End Alex LLC v Juan Diaz, 325 Alexander St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Maison Properties Inc v Ben Giardina, 117 Highland Parkway – Burgess ...

