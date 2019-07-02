Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded June 13, 2019

Deeds Recorded June 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded June 13, 2019  55   14420 COUNTY OF MONROE et al to BOSTON ENTERPRISES LLC et ano Property Address: 147 WOODLANDS WAY AKA 275/147 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12196 Page: 0001 Tax Account: 084.01-3-5./147 Full Sale Price: $28,400.00 PHILLIPS, MARY L to LUCAS, JEFFREY F Property Address: 9 LARRIGAN CROSSING, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12195 Page: 0680 Tax Account: 054.02-2-1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 ST ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo