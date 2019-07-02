Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded June 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded June 14, 2019  75   NOT PROVIDED HLEBOWICZ, BOZENA et ano to DISTAFFEN, ROCCO Property Address: 245 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12196 Page: 0311 Tax Account: 090.34-2-6 Full Sale Price: $67,000.00 14420 JOHNSON, ANDREW C et ano to JOHNSON, JENNIE H et ano Property Address: 3026 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12196 Page: 0386 Tax Account: 040.03-1-19 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 FOREST CREEK EQUITY CORP ...

