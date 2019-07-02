Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Former UPrep president files defamation suit against city, Mayor Warren

Former UPrep president files defamation suit against city, Mayor Warren

By: Kevin Oklobzija July 2, 2019 0

The founder and former president of a city charter school is suing Mayor Lovely Warren and the city of Rochester, claiming he faced ridicule and hatred after they capitalized on the “ugliness of race-baiting” when providing an avenue for a student’s valedictorian speech last summer. Joseph Munno, former head of University Preparatory School for Young Men ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo