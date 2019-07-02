Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Schmiege

Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Schmiege

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sentencing Plea – Restitution People v. Schmiege KA 18-00520 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted burglary. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. After noting that his waiver of the right to appeal as part of his plea agreement, the court noted that the Supreme ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo