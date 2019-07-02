Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge: Andy Warhol didn’t violate Prince picture copyright

Judge: Andy Warhol didn’t violate Prince picture copyright

By: The Associated Press By LARRY NEUMEISTER July 2, 2019 0

NEW YORK — Andy Warhol transcended a photographer's copyright by transforming a picture of a vulnerable and uncomfortable Prince into an artwork that made the singer an "iconic, larger-than-life figure," a judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl in Manhattan sided with the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts over renowned photographer Lynn ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo