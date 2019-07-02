Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded April 12, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 12, 2019

July 2, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 12, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT COVERT, JESSICA L. 1042 RAVENSIDE LANE APARTMENT F, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $827.46 DINICOLA, ALEXANDER 1121 WEST AVENUE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN ESQ, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $2,733.69 GONZALEZ, JACQUELYN et ano 1243 JAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: ...

