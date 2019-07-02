Don't Miss
July 2, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 15, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT ROCHESTER ASSOCIATION OF PERFORMING ARTS 485 SPENCERPORT ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: COLONIAL PLAZA LLC Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Amount: $8,880.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AGOSTO, MARIANGELIE et ano 224 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $3,771.13 BYRD, CAROL 15 SAVANNAH STREET APARTMENT 8D, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: UNITED AUTO CREDIT CORPORATION Attorney: HARRIS ...

