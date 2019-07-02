Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawyers: Fetal death charges ‘unjust,’ should be dismissed

Lawyers: Fetal death charges ‘unjust,’ should be dismissed

By: The Associated Press By BLAKE PATERSON July 2, 2019 0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Attorneys for an Alabama woman indicted for manslaughter after she lost her fetus when she was shot filed a motion Monday to dismiss the charges, calling them "completely unreasonable and unjust." The district attorney's office has not yet decided whether to prosecute. Marshae Jones was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo