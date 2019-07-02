Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded April 12, 2019 LIEN RELEASE KLINE, MARIE G Favor: SUMMIT KNOLLS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC MON, DAVID P Favor: MON, DIANE SIMMONS, MERCEDES Favor: CORNHILL COMMONS HOMEOWNERSW ASSOCIATION SIMMONS, MERCEDES Favor: CORNHILL COMMONS HOMEOWNERSW ASSOCIATION MECHANICS LIEN ELDRED, JOANN Favor: NEBBIA LHOMESCAPES LLC Amount: $4,050.00 TECH PARK OWNER LLC Favor: MOORE CORPORATE REAL ESTATE INC Amount: $1,429,173.83

