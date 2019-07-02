Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded June 14, 2019

Mortgages Recorded June 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 14, 2019  95   NOT PROVIDED 690 TITUS AVE LLC & 690 TITUS AVE LLC Property Address: 690-694 TITUS AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $719,200.00 PERFORMANCE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 2621 CULVER ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $291,093.75 WATERVIEW AT WILLOW POINT LLC & WATERVIEW AT WILLOW POINT LLC Property Address: WILLOW POINT WAY, WEBSTER NY Lender: KEYBANK ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo