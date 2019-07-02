Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Real Estate Law: Paying more for the privilege of conveying real property in New York

Real Estate Law: Paying more for the privilege of conveying real property in New York

By: Daily Record Staff John A. Anderson July 2, 2019 0

The New York State Legislature recently ended its legislative session, and changes are on the horizon — including in the area of real estate law. New York, like many other states, imposes a tax on the privilege of conveying real property. Effective as of July 1, 2019, and as the result of recent changes to the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo