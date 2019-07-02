Second Circuit – Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act: Sokolow v. Palestine Liberation Organization

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 2, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act Personal jurisdiction – Recall of mandate Sokolow v. Palestine Liberation Organization 15-3135(L) Judges Leval, Droney, and Koeltl Background: The plaintiffs moved to recall the mandate issued after the Second Circuit decision holding that the federal courts lacked personal jurisdiction over the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority with ...

