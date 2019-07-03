Bar association: rural New York facing access-to-justice crisis

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija July 3, 2019 0

A critical shortage of rural lawyers has prompted the New York State Bar Association to create a task force to examine the justice gap between urban areas and the rural regions of the state. The bar association says 97 percent of New York lawyers work and live in urban and suburban areas, causing a dearth of ...

