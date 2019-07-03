Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Brownfield sites offers development opportunities

Brownfield sites offers development opportunities

Phillip Lytle hosts expert discussion of state incentives

By: Bennett Loudon July 3, 2019 0

Contaminated properties that were off-limits to developers are now seen as viable community projects, thanks to New York’s Brownfield Cleanup Program. Developers who clean up and reuse property with environmental contamination — better known as brownfields — not only qualify for state income tax credits, but the state also will officially release them from liability for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo