Court Calendars for July 5, 2019

July 3, 2019

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Joseph J Macko v Denise Feliciano & Gerald P Peavy, 61-63 Trust St – Pro Se 2—Joseph J Macko v Christina M Holloway, 77 Willite Drive – Pro Se

