Divinity school neighbors vehemently opposed to latest development plans

By: Kevin Oklobzija July 3, 2019 0

Residents of Highland Parkway say they will fight to derail the most recent development plans for the now-vacant Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School, even though developer Angelo Ingrassia has again scaled back his project. Ingrassia has proposed construction of two four-story apartment buildings, a reduction from five stories, as well as renovation of existing apartments and ...

