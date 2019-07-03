Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Compelling deposition: Spencer v. City of Buffalo

Fourth Department – Compelling deposition: Spencer v. City of Buffalo

By: Daily Record Staff July 3, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Compelling deposition Self-incrimination – Unrelated criminal prosecution – Civil litigation Spencer v. City of Buffalo CA 18-01779 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking to recover damages based on violations of his constitutional rights and personal injuries when two police officers used excessive force against ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo