Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Judge blocks Trump policy keeping asylum-seekers locked up

Judge blocks Trump policy keeping asylum-seekers locked up

By: The Associated Press By GENE JOHNSON July 3, 2019 0

SEATTLE — A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday blocked a Trump administration policy that would keep thousands of asylum-seekers locked up while they pursue their cases, saying the Constitution demands that such migrants have a chance to be released from custody. U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman ruled Tuesday that people who are detained after entering ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo