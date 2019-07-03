Don't Miss
Home / News / Prosecutor seeks reduced rank for Navy SEAL

Prosecutor seeks reduced rank for Navy SEAL

By: The Associated Press By JULIE WATSON and BRIAN MELLEY July 3, 2019 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Military jurors who acquitted a decorated Navy SEAL of murder in the death of a wounded Islamic State captive under his care in Iraq returned to court Wednesday to decide whether he should serve any jail time for posing with the corpse of the 17-year-old militant — his single conviction in ...

