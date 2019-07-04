Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded June 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 4, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded June 17, 2019  93   NOT PROVIDED KDM FAMILY ASSOCIATES LLC to 23 ARLINGTON LLC Property Address: 23 ARLINGTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12197 Page: 0288 Tax Account: 106.83-1-40 Full Sale Price: $295,000.00 14420 BENOIT, EDWARD N et ano to BENOIT, CHARLES et al Property Address: 143 ANITAS LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12197 Page: 0271 Tax Account: 069.10-5-50./143 Full Sale Price: $1.00 BOHN, GRETA R et ano ...

