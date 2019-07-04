Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded June 17, 2019

Mortgages Recorded June 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff July 4, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded June 17, 2019  115   NOT PROVIDED 23 ARLINGTON LLC Property Address: 23 ARLINGTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $219,000.00 COZINE-MILLS, DONNA MARIE & MILLS, CRAIG Property Address: 95 LONESOME ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $240,000.00 MENDOLERA, MARY & MENDOLERA, RONALD Property Address: 5 OAKTWIST CIRCLE, CHILI NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $185,000.00 NAMASSIVAYA, NITHYANANDIN Property Address: 208 BARCLAY SQUARE DRIVE, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo