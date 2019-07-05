Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Don’t put off the tough conversation

Don’t put off the tough conversation

Avoid common mistakes in end-of-life planning

By: Bennett Loudon July 5, 2019 0

Only about a third of Americans have end-of-life plans for their assets and health-care decisions. Unfortunately, even when plans are made they often include costly mistakes, said Lisa Powers, senior counsel and elder law attorney at Harris Beach PLLC. Powers frequently delivers presentations to community groups about wealth planning, health-care proxies and powers of attorney. “Most people know ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo